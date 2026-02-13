Activist investor Independent Franchise Partners takes 3% stake in Universal Music, filing shows
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Independent Franchise Partners has acquired a 3.01% stake in Universal Music, becoming its sixth largest shareholder. The firm also holds significant stakes in Vivendi and Rightmove.
Feb 13 (Reuters) - Activist investor Independent Franchise Partners has taken a stake in Universal Music Group and owned 3.01% of the world's biggest music label as of Monday, a filing by Dutch financial watchdog showed on Friday.
It will be the sixth largest shareholder in Universal Music Group, according to LSEG data.
Independent Franchise Partners also has a 5.37% stake in Vivendi, which together with its top shareholder, the Bolloré family, own more than 30% of Universal Music Group, LSEG data showed. The activist investor also holds a 5.86% stake in British real estate company Rightmove.
Founded in 2009, London-based Independent Franchise Partners says on its website its focus is on high-quality franchises with intangible assets that create a durable competitive advantage.
Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
An activist investor is an individual or group that purchases a significant stake in a company to influence its management and operations, often seeking changes to increase shareholder value.
Equity investment involves purchasing shares of a company, giving the investor ownership rights and a claim on a portion of the company's profits.
A shareholder is an individual or institution that owns shares in a company, representing a claim on part of the company's assets and earnings.
Corporate governance refers to the systems and processes that direct and control a company, focusing on the relationships among stakeholders and the goals of the organization.
The London Stock Exchange is one of the world's oldest and largest stock exchanges, where shares of publicly traded companies are bought and sold.
Explore more articles in the Finance category