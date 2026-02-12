Dublin airport may set passenger cap due to capacity problems, EU court adviser says
Posted on February 12, 2026
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Dublin Airport may cap passengers at 32 million due to capacity issues, as advised by a CJEU opinion. Airlines oppose the slot reduction.
BRUSSELS, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Dublin airport may set a 32 million passenger cap to tackle a capacity problem, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday.
The passenger cap, introduced in 2007 to avoid local road congestion after planners approved a second terminal, triggered a dispute on how scarce take-off and landing slots at Dublin airport are allocated.
An Irish court subsequently sought advice from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on whether the passenger limit complies with EU legislation on airport slots and who gets to decide how many flights operate and who gets slots.
"An annual passenger limit imposed by a planning authority may be taken into account when allocating slots at an airport with capacity problems," CJEU Advocate General Campos Sanchez-Bordona said.
He rejected the arguments from airlines, including Ryanair, saying that the elimination or reduction of slots in order to comply with the capacity of the airport does not compromise their freedom to conduct a business.
Judges, which usually follow such non-binding opinions in four out of five cases, will rule in the coming months.
The case is C-857/24 daa and others.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Inti Landauro)
