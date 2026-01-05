PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - France reiterated on Monday its support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Denmark and Greenland following renewed threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to take over Greenland.

When asked about France's reaction, Foreign Ministry spokesman Pascal Confavreux told TF1 TV: "It is solidarity with Denmark...Greenland belongs to Greenland's people and to Denmark's people. It is up to them to decide what they wish to do. Borders cannot be changed by force."

Trump on Sunday told The Atlantic magazine in an interview: "We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defense."

He spoke a day after the U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the president said Washington would run the Latin American country.

The leaders of Denmark and Greenland had also on Sunday urged Trump to stop threatening to take over Greenland.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)