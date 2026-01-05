Headlines
Louvre opening delayed as staff meets to decide whether to resume strike
Posted on January 5, 2026
PARIS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The opening of France's Louvre museum in Paris was delayed until 0900 GMT on Monday as staff was meeting to decide whether to resume a strike started in December over pay and working conditions, museum employees said.
Staff on December 19 had voted to call off the strike until January 5.
(Reporting by Sarah Meyssonnier, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)
