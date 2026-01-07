France: working with allies on plan should US make move on Greenland
PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - France is working with partners on a plan over how to respond should the United States act on its threat to take over Greenland, Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Wednesday.
Barrot said the subject would be raised at his meeting with the foreign ministers of Germany and Poland later in the day.
The White House said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is discussing options for acquiring Greenland, including potential use of the U.S. military, in a revival of his ambition to control the strategic island despite European objections.
