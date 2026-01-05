LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday that no one other than Greenland and Denmark should decide the future of Greenland, responding to remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump about acquiring the vast territory.

"Let me be really clear about Greenland, the future for Greenland is for Greenland [and] the Kingdom of Denmark," Starmer told Sky News.

Sky reported that when asked about Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen telling Trump to stop threatening Greenland, Starmer said: "I stand with her"

