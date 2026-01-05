LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday it was up to the United States to justify its actions in Venezuela after capturing President Nicolas Maduro, describing the situation as "not straightforward."

"What we need in Venezuela is a peaceful transition to democracy. That was our position before this weekend, it remains our position," Starmer told reporters.

"International law is the framework, is the anchor or the benchmark, against which we judge the actions of all other governments. And it is, of course, for the U.S. to justify the action that it has taken. It is not straightforward. It is complicated, and even today, there are further developments."

The United States captured Maduro in a raid early on Saturday and took him to New York to face drug-trafficking charges.

A spokesperson for Starmer said the U.S. raid was not comparable to Russia's full invasion of Ukraine.

Britain has repeatedly called President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine illegal, and imposed what it said was the largest ever set of sanctions against Russia.

"I think comparisons between the developments over the weekend, and the unprovoked, full-scale invasion of a sovereign democratic state doesn’t bare comparison,” Starmer’s spokesperson told reporters.

"We have always been clear ... that Maduro’s rule in Venezuela is fraudulent."

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti and Andrew MacAskill; editing by William James)