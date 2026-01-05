Finance
EU on track for signing of Mercosur trade deal soon, spokesperson says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 5, 2026
BRUSSELS, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Progress towards the signing of the EU-Mercosur trade deal has been made in recent weeks, a spokesperson for the EU Commission said on Monday.
"We are on the right track to envisage a signing of the agreement and we do hope that will take place quite soon," the spokesperson told reporters in Brussels.
(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing Benoit Van Overstraeten)
