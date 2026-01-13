Headlines
Denmark, Greenland foreign ministers to meet Vance, Rubio on Wednesday amid Trump's threat
COPENHAGEN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland will meet with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday, the Danish foreign minister said on Tuesday, amid President Donald Trump's push to take control of the Arctic island.
(Reporting by Soren Jeppesen and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
