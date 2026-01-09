Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 9, 2026
WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said the U.S. needs to own Greenland to prevent Russia or China from occupying it in the future.
Trump made the comments to reporters at the White House.
(Reporting by Bo Erickson; Writing by Ryan Patrick Jones ; Editing by Christian Martinez)
