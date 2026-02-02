Crypto market volatility triggers $2.5 billion in bitcoin liquidations
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 2026
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Bitcoin liquidations reached $2.56 billion due to market volatility. External factors like AI trade concerns and economic news impacted crypto prices.
By Hannah Lang
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bitcoin investors liquidated $2.56 billion in recent days, according to data provider CoinGlass, as cryptocurrencies slumped following a sell-off in other risk assets, including equities and precious metals.
The wipeouts in both short and long bitcoin positions are far below the record $19 billion in crypto liquidations the market experienced after U.S. President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on China. Even so, analysts say the fresh cascade of wipeouts demonstrates how sensitive the crypto market has become to risk-off sentiment.
While bitcoin is notoriously volatile, cryptocurrencies have been weighed down by fresh concerns about the AI trade and a sell-off in precious metals sparked by Trump's announcement that he was picking Kevin Warsh as his Fed chair nominee.
"What we've seen the last few months is probably people taking a step back while they have to reassess their risk frameworks and how they operate in this market," said Adam McCarthy, a senior research analyst at digital market data provider Kaiko.
Bitcoin fell as low as $104,782.88 during the October 10-11 period, after setting a fresh record high just days earlier above $126,000.
It has yet to regain those peaks, and was last trading at around $78,396, after falling more than 6% on Saturday. Thin weekend liquidity also exacerbated downward moves over the weekend, Bitfinex analysts said in a Monday research report.
"The biggest risk to prices at these levels have been outside forces — whether including a sharp rise in unemployment or deterioration of the AI trade," said Jim Ferraioli, director of crypto research and strategy at Charles Schwab's Schwab Center for Financial Research.
Markets encountered a barrage of news last week that weighed heavily on investor sentiment, including disappointing Microsoft earnings that raised concerns about AI spending. Microsoft on Wednesday reported revenue growth in its Azure cloud-computing business that was only slightly above expectations, sending shares down 10% the following day.
Markets also expect Warsh to lead a shift toward rate cuts alongside tighter balance‑sheet policy, which is seen as leaning more hawkish.
That announcement sparked a sharp sell-off in gold and silver prices on Friday, with silver recording its worst day ever and gold notching its steepest daily fall since 1983.
"Investors were looking for an excuse to lighten up and they finally got several," said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.
(Reporting by Hannah Lang in New York; editing by Michelle Price and Diane Craft)
Bitcoin liquidation occurs when a trader's position is forcibly closed by an exchange due to insufficient margin to cover potential losses. This can happen during periods of high market volatility.
Market volatility refers to the degree of variation in trading prices over time. High volatility indicates significant price fluctuations, which can lead to increased risk for investors.
Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies that use cryptography for security. They operate on decentralized networks based on blockchain technology, making them resistant to fraud and counterfeiting.
A sell-off is a rapid selling of securities, often triggered by negative news or market conditions. It can lead to a significant drop in asset prices and increased market volatility.
Risk-off sentiment is an investor attitude characterized by a preference for safer assets during periods of uncertainty or market downturns. It often leads to selling riskier investments like stocks or cryptocurrencies.
