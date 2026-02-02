Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 Media reports lower revenue for 2025
Posted on February 2, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
ProSiebenSat.1 Media's 2025 revenue fell to €3.68B, impacted by a weak TV advertising market. Earnings are expected below forecasts.
Feb 2 (Reuters) - German media group ProSiebenSat.1 said on Monday its 2025 revenue fell to about 3.68 billion euros ($4.34 billion) from 3.92 billion euros a year earlier, citing the weak television advertising market in the nation.
The group cut its annual revenue forecast in September. Its preliminary revenue now falls inside its projected range of 3.65 billion euros to 3.80 billion euros.
ProSiebenSat.1 said its earnings reflect "the challenging market environment in Germany, which continues to be characterized by an industry-wide decline in investments in TV advertising."
That slump weighed on the company's advertising business in the fourth quarter, it added.
The company is set to publish its annual figures on March 26.
The broadcaster expects annual adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of around 405 million euros, below the lower end of the group's most recent annual target range.
In November, ProSiebenSat.1 revised the upper end of its annual profit guidance to between 420 million euros and 450 million euros, compared to its previous target of 420 million euros to 470 million euros.
($1 = 0.8488 euros)
(Reporting by Abu Sultan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Alan Barona)
