Citigroup exits Russia and sale expected to be neutral to capital
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Citigroup exits Russia by selling AO Citibank to Renaissance Capital, marking a strategic move in the banking sector.
Feb 18 (Reuters) - Citigroup announced on Wednesday the sale of its former Russian subsidiary to Renaissance Capital. The transaction, already approved by regulators, completes Citi’s full exit from the country.
The exit from Russia will be neutral to Citi's capital, the bank said.
In the first quarter of 2026, the bank's capital will rise by $4 billion as a result of the transfer of risk-weighted assets to the buyer and other factors. Considering a previously reported $1.6 billion currency loss related to Russia, the sale is capital neutral, the bank added in a statement.
(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru and Tatiana Bautzer in New York; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Toby Chopra)
A subsidiary is a company that is completely or partially owned by another company, known as the parent company. The parent company typically has a controlling interest in the subsidiary.
A financial institution is an organization that provides financial services, such as banks, credit unions, insurance companies, and investment firms. They facilitate transactions, savings, and investments.
Corporate strategy refers to the overall plan and direction of a company, focusing on long-term goals, resource allocation, and competitive positioning in the market.
Explore more articles in the Finance category