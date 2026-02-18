Citigroup Completes Exit from Russia with Renaissance Capital Sale

Citigroup's Strategic Exit from Russia

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Citigroup announced on Wednesday the sale of its former Russian subsidiary to Renaissance Capital. The transaction, already approved by regulators, completes Citi’s full exit from the country.

Details of the Sale

The exit from Russia will be neutral to Citi's capital, the bank said.

Impact on Capital

In the first quarter of 2026, the bank's capital will rise by $4 billion as a result of the transfer of risk-weighted assets to the buyer and other factors. Considering a previously reported $1.6 billion currency loss related to Russia, the sale is capital neutral, the bank added in a statement.

