Former Citigroup unit in Russia says it is changing its name to RenCap Bank
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 13, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 13, 2026
Citigroup's Russian unit AO Citibank rebrands as RenCap Bank after its sale to Renaissance Capital, reflecting a strategic shift amid geopolitical tensions.
Feb 13 (Reuters) - Citigroup's former Russian unit, AO Citibank, said on Friday it would change its name to RenCap Bank following its planned sale to Renaissance Capital.
Citigroup announced in 2022, following the start of the war in Ukraine, that it was reducing its operations and exposure in Russia. In December last year, its board approved the sale of the Russian unit to Renaissance in a deal that would lead to a pre-tax loss of about $1.2 billion.
