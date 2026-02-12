Swisscom Projects 2026 Revenue and Earnings in Line with Expectations

Swisscom's Financial Outlook for 2026

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Swisscom forecast 2026 revenue and core earnings broadly in line with market expectations on Thursday, after the telecoms group's full-year results also matched forecasts.

Revenue and Earnings Projections

The company expects revenue of 14.7 billion to 14.9 billion Swiss francs ($19.1 billion to $19.3 billion) in 2026, with operating earnings before depreciation and amortisation and after lease expenses (EBITDAaL) coming between 5.0 billion and 5.1 billion francs.

Dividend Plans for 2025 and 2026

Analysts had predicted revenue of 14.9 billion francs and EBITDAaL of 5.04 billion francs for 2026.

Impact of Vodafone Italia Acquisition

The Swiss group also proposed a dividend of 26 francs per share for financial year 2025, and said it planned to increase it to 27 francs per share for 2026.

Thursday's results mark the first full year since the integration of Vodafone Italia, after Swisscom closed the acquisition in early 2025. The business has been consolidated into its Fastweb unit in Italy.

($1 = 0.7712 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)