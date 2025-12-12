UK sanctions RSF commanders over links to mass killings in Sudan

LONDON, ‌Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain sanctioned senior commanders of Sudan's paramilitary ‍Rapid Support ‌Forces on Friday, over what it said were their links ⁠to mass killings, systematic ‌sexual violence and deliberate attacks on civilians in the African country.

Abdul Rahim Hamdan Dagalo, the RSF Deputy Leader and brother of RSF ⁠commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, as well as three other commanders ​that are suspected of involvement in these ‌crimes, now face asset ⁠freezes and travel bans, the British government said.

"The atrocities taking place in Sudan are so horrific they scar the ​conscience of the world," foreign minister Yvette Cooper said in the statement. "Today’s sanctions against RSF commanders strike directly at those with blood on their hands."

The government also pledged a ​further ‍21 million pounds to ​provide food, shelter, health services, and protection for women and children in some of the hardest-to-reach areas, the statement said.

The move comes after the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Saudi Arabia earlier in November proposed a plan ⁠for a three-month truce followed by peace talks. The RSF responded by saying it had ​accepted the plan, but soon after attacked army territory with a barrage of drone strikes.

Millions of people have been displaced by the war, which erupted in ‌April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the RSF.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; writing by Muvija M; Editing by Catarina Demony)