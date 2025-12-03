Home > Finance > UK's FTSE 100 falls as oil, defence stocks weigh; domestic unemployment climbs
Finance

UK's FTSE 100 falls as oil, defence stocks weigh; domestic unemployment climbs

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 16, 2025

Featured image for article about Finance

Dec 16 (Reuters) - ‌London's FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday, weighed by losses in energy and ‍defence stocks, ‌while investors assessed fresh jobs data that reinforced expectations for an interest rate cut ⁠by the Bank of England later ‌in the week.

The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.3% by 1022 GMT after closing 1% higher in the previous session, while the midcap FTSE 250 index was largely unchanged.

Energy stocks fell 1.1%, ⁠tracking a fall in oil prices as prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal appeared to strengthen, raising ​expectations of a potential easing of sanctions.

The Aerospace and Defence ‌index declined 1.8% following talks of ⁠a potential Ukraine peace deal. Britain's biggest listed defence companies - Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems, and Babcock were down between 1.4% and 4.1%.

U.S. officials said on Monday Ukraine could ​receive security guarantees modelled on NATO's Article 5 mutual defence pledge under a proposed peace deal with Russia.

On the flip side, precious metals and miners jumped 1.4%, while travel-focussed index added 0.9%. At least 17 sectors were trading in the ​green.

Meanwhile, Britain's ‍unemployment rate hit its highest ​since the start of 2021 and private sector pay growth was the weakest in nearly five years in the run-up to finance minister Rachel Reeves' annual budget last month.

The weak jobs data added to expectations that the Bank of England will cut rates on Thursday to support a faltering economy.

Among individual stocks, IG Group rose 5.6% after ⁠the online trading platform said it expects to deliver revenue growth around the mid-point of its guided range in 2026.

Serica Energy ​rose 2.71% after the company said it had agreed to acquire a portfolio of Southern North Sea assets from Spirit Energy.

Across the Atlantic, investors stayed cautious ahead of a slate of U.S. data, including the jobs report, ‌that may help gauge the trajectory for Federal Reserve policy next year.

Wall Street futures were trading lower.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi and Nikhil Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)

Related Posts
Sterling rises after UK economic data, US figures in focus
Sterling rises after UK economic data, US figures in focus
Sonnedix wins contracts for 805 MW of solar capacity in Italy
Sonnedix wins contracts for 805 MW of solar capacity in Italy
German financial watchdog finds non-compliance at local Standard Chartered unit
German financial watchdog finds non-compliance at local Standard Chartered unit
European economies end year resilient but sluggish
European economies end year resilient but sluggish
German investor morale rises more than expected in December, ZEW finds
German investor morale rises more than expected in December, ZEW finds
EU Parliament approves deal to weaken corporate sustainability laws
EU Parliament approves deal to weaken corporate sustainability laws
EU lawmakers seek to tighten controls on Mercosur farm imports
EU lawmakers seek to tighten controls on Mercosur farm imports
Italy's ruling parties urge caution on using frozen Russian assets
Italy's ruling parties urge caution on using frozen Russian assets
UK launches BBC funding review, as broadcaster reels from Trump lawsuit
UK launches BBC funding review, as broadcaster reels from Trump lawsuit
Czech defence group CSG wins $1 billion truck deal, opens Slovak ammunition line
Czech defence group CSG wins $1 billion truck deal, opens Slovak ammunition line
EU races to win over Italy on Mercosur trade deal, says EU lawmaker
EU races to win over Italy on Mercosur trade deal, says EU lawmaker
KNDS, Leonardo to develop new mobile artillery system together
KNDS, Leonardo to develop new mobile artillery system together

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

BBC says it will fight Trump lawsuit over edited speech

BBC says it will fight Trump lawsuit over edited speech

TotalEnergies to sell stake in Malaysian gas block to Thailand's PTTEP

TotalEnergies to sell stake in Malaysian gas block to Thailand's PTTEP

US dollar close to multi-week lows versus euro and yen before US data

US dollar close to multi-week lows versus euro and yen before US data

Dassault Aviation CEO unsure if FCAS fighter will go ahead

Dassault Aviation CEO unsure if FCAS fighter will go ahead

Europe's leaders and laggards in electric vehicle sales

Europe's leaders and laggards in electric vehicle sales

EU members bordering Russia push for enhanced security at Helsinki meeting

EU members bordering Russia push for enhanced security at Helsinki meeting

Netherlands will host International Claims Commission for Ukraine, minister says

Netherlands will host International Claims Commission for Ukraine, minister says

EU to widen carbon border levy to close loopholes on polluting goods, draft shows

EU to widen carbon border levy to close loopholes on polluting goods, draft shows

UK's Serica Energy to buy Southern North Sea assets for $76 million

UK's Serica Energy to buy Southern North Sea assets for $76 million

World Bank, Vakifbank to mobilise up to $1.7 billion for Turkey's small businesses

World Bank, Vakifbank to mobilise up to $1.7 billion for Turkey's small businesses

SThree shares jump as US market rebounds, guidance confirmed

SThree shares jump as US market rebounds, guidance confirmed

Global insured catastrophe losses set to hit $107 billion in 2025, report shows

Global insured catastrophe losses set to hit $107 billion in 2025, report shows

View All Finance Posts
;