Dec 16 (Reuters) - ‌London's FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday, weighed by losses in energy and ‍defence stocks, ‌while investors assessed fresh jobs data that reinforced expectations for an interest rate cut ⁠by the Bank of England later ‌in the week.

The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.3% by 1022 GMT after closing 1% higher in the previous session, while the midcap FTSE 250 index was largely unchanged.

Energy stocks fell 1.1%, ⁠tracking a fall in oil prices as prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal appeared to strengthen, raising ​expectations of a potential easing of sanctions.

The Aerospace and Defence ‌index declined 1.8% following talks of ⁠a potential Ukraine peace deal. Britain's biggest listed defence companies - Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems, and Babcock were down between 1.4% and 4.1%.

U.S. officials said on Monday Ukraine could ​receive security guarantees modelled on NATO's Article 5 mutual defence pledge under a proposed peace deal with Russia.

On the flip side, precious metals and miners jumped 1.4%, while travel-focussed index added 0.9%. At least 17 sectors were trading in the ​green.

Meanwhile, Britain's ‍unemployment rate hit its highest ​since the start of 2021 and private sector pay growth was the weakest in nearly five years in the run-up to finance minister Rachel Reeves' annual budget last month.

The weak jobs data added to expectations that the Bank of England will cut rates on Thursday to support a faltering economy.

Among individual stocks, IG Group rose 5.6% after ⁠the online trading platform said it expects to deliver revenue growth around the mid-point of its guided range in 2026.

Serica Energy ​rose 2.71% after the company said it had agreed to acquire a portfolio of Southern North Sea assets from Spirit Energy.

Across the Atlantic, investors stayed cautious ahead of a slate of U.S. data, including the jobs report, ‌that may help gauge the trajectory for Federal Reserve policy next year.

Wall Street futures were trading lower.

