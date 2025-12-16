LONDON, ‌Dec 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's ‍office ‌on Tuesday said that any legal action against ⁠the BBC was a ‌matter for the broadcaster but the government supported its independence, after a lawsuit brought by U.S. President ⁠Donald Trump.

Trump sued the BBC for up to $10 billion ​in damages over edited clips of a ‌speech that made ⁠it appear he directed supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol, opening an international front in ​his fight against media coverage he deems untrue or unfair.

"Any legal action is a matter for the BBC itself. They've made clear ​they ‍believe there's no ​case around the broader point of defamation or libel, but that's for them and their legal teams to engage with," a spokesperson for Starmer told reporters.

"We will always defend the principle ⁠of a strong, independent BBC as a trusted, relied-upon national broadcaster, reporting ​without fear or favour. But as we've also consistently said, it's vitally important that they act to maintain trust, correcting ‌mistakes quickly when they occur."

