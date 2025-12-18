Home > Headlines > Ukraine says 180,000 consumers were left without power after Russian overnight attack
Ukraine says 180,000 consumers were left without power after Russian overnight attack

December 18, 2025

KYIV, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - ‍Around ‌180,000 consumers were left ⁠without ‌electricity supplies across five Ukrainian regions after ⁠a Russian attack overnight, ​Ukraine's acting energy ‌minister Artem ⁠Nekrasov said on Thursday.

Nekrasov said on ​the Telegram messenger that the southern regions of ​Mykolaiv ‍and ​Zaporizhzhia, the central regions of Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk, and the north-eastern region ⁠of Sumy were attacked ​during the night.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, writing ‌by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Alexandra Hudson)

