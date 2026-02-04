Boeing's Defense Division to Lay Off 300 Supply Chain Employees

SEATTLE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Boeing is cutting about 300 supply chain jobs from its defense unit and will notify affected employees this week, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Some of the laid-off workers could end up filling open jobs elsewhere in the company, said the person, who was not authorized to publicly speak about personnel matters.

"Boeing regularly evaluates and adjusts its workforce to stay aligned to our commitments to our customers and communities," a Boeing spokesperson said in an email.

The job cuts were first reported by Bloomberg News.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru and Dan Catchpole in Seattle; Editing by Pooja Desai and Jamie Freed)