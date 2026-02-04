Boeing's defense unit to cut 300 supply chain jobs, source says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 5, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 4, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 5, 2026
Boeing's defense unit is laying off 300 supply-chain workers, with notifications to be sent this week. The layoffs are part of a restructuring effort.
By Dan Catchpole
SEATTLE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Boeing is cutting about 300 supply chain jobs from its defense unit and will notify affected employees this week, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Some of the laid-off workers could end up filling open jobs elsewhere in the company, said the person, who was not authorized to publicly speak about personnel matters.
"Boeing regularly evaluates and adjusts its workforce to stay aligned to our commitments to our customers and communities," a Boeing spokesperson said in an email.
The job cuts were first reported by Bloomberg News.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Jain in Bengaluru and Dan Catchpole in Seattle; Editing by Pooja Desai and Jamie Freed)
A supply-chain worker is an employee involved in the production and distribution of goods, ensuring that products are delivered efficiently from manufacturers to consumers.
Job creation refers to the process of generating new employment opportunities in an economy, often through business expansion, new ventures, or economic growth.
A defense unit is a division within a company, particularly in the aerospace and military sectors, that focuses on producing goods and services for national defense.
Explore more articles in the Finance category