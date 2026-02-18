Blackstone, EQT and CVC make offers for VW’s Everllence unit, FT reports
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Volkswagen's Everllence division has attracted bids from Blackstone, EQT, and CVC, with valuations between 5 and 6 billion euros.
Feb 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has attracted bids from top private equity funds including Blackstone, EQT and CVC for its Everllence division, The Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Volkswagen's Everllence division, which produces shipping engines and heat pumps, is being valued at between 5 billion euros ($5.92 billion) and 6 billion euros by prospective buyers, the report added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
($1 = 0.8445 euros)
(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru)
Private equity refers to investment funds that buy and restructure companies that are not publicly traded. These funds typically invest in private companies or buy out public companies to delist them from stock exchanges.
A valuation is the process of determining the current worth of an asset or a company. It is essential for investment decisions, mergers, and acquisitions, and can be based on various financial metrics.
Corporate strategy refers to the overall plan for a company to achieve its goals and objectives. It encompasses decisions regarding resource allocation, mergers and acquisitions, and market positioning.
Shipping engines are large engines used in maritime vessels to propel them across water. They are crucial for the transportation of goods and are a significant part of the shipping industry.
Heat pumps are devices that transfer heat energy from one place to another, often used for heating or cooling buildings. They are considered energy-efficient alternatives to traditional heating systems.
Explore more articles in the Finance category