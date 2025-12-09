By Gleb ‌Bryanski and Maxim Rodionov

MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's prosecutor general said a ‍U.S. ‌fund, which owns major assets in agriculture in Russia, was extremist and filed ⁠a lawsuit to a Moscow court ‌asking it to stop it operating, pending a seizure of its assets.

The statement said that prosecutors filed a lawsuit on December 9 against the company NCH Capital as ⁠well as against its founders George Rohr, a U.S. citizen, and Moris Tabacinic, an Austrian citizen. ​Rohr and Tabacinic founded NCH in 1993.

NCH did not ‌immediately respond to a request ⁠for comment.

The CEO of Russia's second-largest bank VTB Andrei Kostin last week said that the bank was interested in buying NCH assets. He also ​said separately that the bank wanted to create a national agriculture champion.

Law firm NSP in a report published earlier this year said that accusations of extremism were often used to justify asset seizures by the state from ​both Russian ‍and foreign owners.

NSP said ​the state has confiscated or placed under state management assets worth some $50 billion since the start of the war in Ukraine, including $2.35 billion worth of assets from owners described as extremist.

Many of the owners who had their Russian assets seized over extremism allegations had links to Ukraine, including Ukraine's former President ⁠Petro Poroshenko. NCH Capital has large assets in Ukraine's agricultural sector.

AgroTerra, one of Russia's top-20 agricultural landholders, was placed ​under temporary state management by a decree from Russian President Vladimir Putin in April 2024.

NCH responded by saying that NCH Agribusiness Partners, a private equity fund owned by a group of U.S. institutional ‌investors and managed by New York-based NCH Capital, had no plans to sell AgroTerra.

($1 = 77.3455 roubles)

(Writing by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Barbara Lewis)