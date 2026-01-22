Albania and Bulgaria Join Trump's Initiative for Global Peace

Albania and Bulgaria's Participation in the Board of Peace

TIRANA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Albanian lawmakers on Thursday approved a government decision to join the "Board of Peace" initiative launched by U.S. President Donald Trump to resolve global conflicts.

Albania's Legislative Approval

Prime Minister Edi Rama called the move “an act of goodwill” and "a special honour", saying it would strengthen Albania’s role on the international stage.

Bulgaria's Government Decision

The legislation passed with support from 110 of the 140 deputies, and Rama argued that joining the initiative ensures Albania remains "at the table" in global diplomacy, referring to the statement by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Davos.

Regional Implications with Kosovo

Neighbouring Kosovo, a close ally with the U.S. which supported its independence from Serbia in 2008, also joined the Board of Peace.

Bulgaria's outgoing government has joined the treaty, a decision the parliament is expected to ratify next week. Diplomat Nikolay Mladenov, a former UN envoy, has been elected as the High Representative for Gaza at the board.

Bulgaria and Hungary are the only EU members that have joined the Board of Peace so far.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci, Florion Goga and Stoyan Nenov, writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Louise Heavens)