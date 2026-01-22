Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 22, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 22, 2026
Casemiro will leave Manchester United at the end of the season as his contract expires. He played a crucial role in the team's recent successes.
By Lori Ewing
MANCHESTER, England, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will leave the Premier League side at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract, the club said on Thursday.
The 33-year-old does have a one-year extension option, but the club has chosen not to activate it according to a team source.
The Brazilian arrived at Old Trafford in August 2022 from Real Madrid, and has played 146 games, scoring 21 goals.
Casemiro played a key role in helping United win the 2023 League Cup, scoring a header in a win over Newcastle United. He was also a part of United's FA Cup-winning team in 2024.
(Reporting by Lori EwingEditing by Christian Radnedge)
