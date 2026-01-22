Soccer-Man Utd midfielder Casemiro to leave at end of season

By Lori Ewing

MANCHESTER, England, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will leave the Premier League side at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract, the club said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old does have a one-year extension option, but the club has chosen not to activate it according to a team source.

The Brazilian arrived at Old Trafford in August 2022 from Real Madrid, and has played 146 games, scoring 21 goals.

Casemiro played a key role in helping United win the 2023 League Cup, scoring a header in a win over Newcastle United. He was also a part of United's FA Cup-winning team in 2024.

(Reporting by Lori EwingEditing by Christian Radnedge)