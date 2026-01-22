EU must show unity on Greenland, Ukraine, Board of Peace, preserve U.S. ties

EU's Strategic Challenges

BRUSSELS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The European Union must show unity in dealing with Greenland, the Board of Peace and return to discussions on helping Ukraine, which is the main security problem for Europe, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

Importance of U.S. Relations

Speaking to reporters before an emergency summit on EU relations with the United States, Tusk said Europe should be careful to preserve its ties with the U.S. but that Washington should also understand it should not try to dominate Europe.

Focus on Ukraine Peace Talks

"It is important for ...our partners in Washington to understand the difference between domination and leadership. Leadership is OK," Tusk said. "Coercion is not a good method in relation with our transatlantic partners," he said.

Greenland's Role in Discussions

"I would like us to clearly confirm today that we can act as a political community on various issues, be it Greenland or the Board of Peace and primarily Ukraine, because ...it cannot be that ...the topic of Ukraine has been sidelined -- it is a key issue for the security of Europe," Tusk said

He added that Poland had expected progress on Ukraine peace talks this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos and the fact that Greenland became the key issue was bad news.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)