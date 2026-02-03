Siltronic Reports Strong Q4 Results but Warns of Weak 2026 Ahead

Siltronic's Financial Performance and Future Outlook

Feb 3 (Reuters) - German semiconductor wafer supplier Siltronic on Tuesday reported preliminary fourth-quarter results with core profit and revenue beating market expectations.

Fourth Quarter Results

The large sales number was due to the push-back of orders from the third quarter into the fourth, as well as pull-ins of orders from early 2026, the company said in a statement.

Market Challenges Ahead

Munich-based Siltronic posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 86 million euros ($102 million) for the quarter, while sales were 372 million euros. Analysts polled by LSEG had expected 75.8 million and 333.7 million euros, respectively.

Impact of 200mm and 300mm Wafers

"Demand impulses across many parts of the end markets - particularly driven by AI - provided support, while price effects and the product mix continued to weigh on the business environment," CEO Michael Heckmeier said.

Without the recent closure of one of its 150mm wafer plants and the impact of the weak U.S. dollar, sales in 2026 would be on par with last year, Heckmeier said.

Investors are watching closely for signs that a prolonged downturn in chipmaking is easing, particularly in Europe, where markets dominated by automakers and industrial suppliers have been hit by weak demand and high costs in the years post-pandemic.

Siltronic said it was too early to guide for 2026, noting that while demand for its newer 300mm wafers grows, more mature 200mm silicon will remain weak.

"Siltronic expects that 2026 will continue to present a challenging market environment," it said.

The closure of its fab will be reflected in earnings for the first time, along with the pull-in of orders into the last quarter of 2025, the company added.

($1 = 0.8469 euros)

(Reporting by Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)