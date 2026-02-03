Dulux maker AkzoNobel trims profit outlook, falling short of market view
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
AkzoNobel has adjusted its 2026 profit forecast, reporting lower than expected earnings, influenced by currency exchange rates.
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Dulux paint maker AkzoNobel on Tuesday slightly trimmed its forecast for 2026 core earnings, based on the end-2025 currency exchange rates, against market expectations that stood above the earlier target.
The Dutch paints and coatings maker expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of at least 1.47 billion euros ($1.74 billion) this year, compared with 1.44 billion euros in 2025. The previous guidance was for earnings of around 1.48 billion euros.
Analysts in a company-provided consensus had estimated yearly adjusted EBITDA of 1.45 billion for 2025 and 1.53 billion for 2026.
($1 = 0.8469 euros)
(Reporting by Dimitri Rhodes in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
EBITDA stands for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. It is a measure used to analyze a company's operating performance by evaluating its profitability before accounting for financial and non-cash expenses.
Market expectations are the anticipated outcomes or performance metrics that investors and analysts predict for a company or economic sector based on available data and trends.
Adjusted EBITDA is a modified version of EBITDA that excludes certain one-time or non-recurring expenses. It provides a clearer view of a company's ongoing operational profitability.
A currency exchange rate is the value of one currency expressed in terms of another currency. It determines how much of one currency can be exchanged for another.
