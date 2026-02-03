Zelenskiy Awaits U.S. Response to Recent Russian Attacks on Ukraine

Ukraine's Response to Russian Aggression

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukraine was waiting for U.S. reaction to Russia's overnight attack on his country's cities that caused further damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Expectations from the U.S.

"We expect a response from the United States to the Russian strikes. It was America's proposal to stop strikes on energy infrastructure during diplomat efforts and the cold winter period," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Concessions and Diplomatic Efforts

Zelenskiy said Ukraine had been expected to make concessions, but it was also up to Russia to make concessions, mainly "to stop the aggression".

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters that President Donald Trump was unsurprised about Russia's latest attack on Ukraine.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar)