Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 3, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 3, 2026
A Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, killed two and injured nine, damaging four buildings and prompting a 24-hour air raid alert.
Feb 3 (Reuters) - A Russian drone attack killed two people aged 18 and injured nine other people on Tuesday in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional governor said.
Ivan Fedorov, writing on Telegram, said four high-rise apartment buildings had been damaged. An air raid alert remained in alert 24 hours in Zaporizhzhia region after it had been declared.
(Reporting by Ron Popeski)
