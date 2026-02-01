Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Zelenskiy announces US-brokered trilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi on Feb 4-5, aiming for substantive discussions.
KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A new round of U.S.-brokered trilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Abu Dhabi on Feb. 4 and 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, adding that Kyiv was ready for a "substantive discussion".
"Our negotiating team has just delivered a report. The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set – February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi," he wrote on X.
"Ukraine is ready for a substantive discussion, and we are interested in ensuring that the outcome brings us closer to a real and dignified end to the war."
(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk. Editing by Jane Merriman)
