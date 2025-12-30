CAIRO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' defence ministry said on Tuesday it has voluntarily ended the mission of its counterterrorism units in Yemen, the only remaining forces it has in the country after ending its military presence in 2019.

It said the decision came after a comprehensive assessment following recent developments, state news agency WAM reported, citing a statement from the ministry.

The move comes after a Saudi-led coalition carried out an airstrike on the southern Yemeni port of Mukalla in what Riyadh said was an attack on a UAE-linked weapons shipment.

(Reporting by Menna Alaa El-Din and Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Andrew Heavens)