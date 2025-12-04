Ukraine, 'Coalition of the Willing' to meet early January, Zelenskiy says

KYIV, Dec 30 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukraine and the so-called 'Coalition of the Willing' group of nations backing Kyiv plan to hold their next meetings at the start of January.

Zelenskiy said that the countries' national security advisers would meet in Ukraine on January 3, and then leaders in France on January 6.

The Coalition grouping led by Britain and France includes more than 30 nations, though it was not immediately clear which would be taking part in the meetings.

"I am grateful to (U.S.) President (Donald) Trump’s team for their readiness to participate in all effective formats. We are not losing a single day," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app.

