Private Credit Faces Its First True Stress Test

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What happens when the economic cycle finally turns?

Private credit has grown from a specialist corner of finance into a $1.5–$2 trillion global market, according to the Financial Stability Board. Its appeal is clear: flexible financing for borrowers, illiquidity premiums for investors and less dependence on bank balance sheets. Yet the market’s defining weakness is just as clear. Much of today’s private credit complex was built and scaled during an unusually benign era for credit, and the FSB says the sector at its current size and scope has not been tested through a severe or prolonged economic downturn. Recent defaults, weakening interest coverage, sector concentration and redemption pressure in semi-liquid structures suggest that the stress test may now be beginning. The central question is not whether individual loans will fail. It is whether private credit’s structural advantages—patient capital, locked-up funding and close lender-borrower relationships—will prove strong enough to absorb losses without turning opacity, leverage and interconnectedness into wider financial instability. [1]

THE CORE TEST

Can private credit absorb a full credit cycle without transforming borrower stress into liquidity, valuation and bank-interconnection stress?

A market built for resilience is entering a harsher environment

Private credit’s growth has been one of the defining structural shifts in post-crisis finance. Direct lenders, business development companies, private debt funds, insurers and alternative asset managers have moved into territory once dominated by syndicated bank loans and public leveraged finance. The FSB estimated the market at roughly $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion at the end of 2024 and noted that it remains concentrated in a relatively small number of jurisdictions.

The growth story has been supported by a compelling institutional proposition. Borrowers can obtain customised documentation, certainty of execution and financing for situations that may not fit bank underwriting or public-market timetables. Investors receive access to floating-rate credit, contractual yields and an illiquidity premium. Funds with committed capital can, in principle, avoid the forced selling that makes open-ended bond funds vulnerable during market stress.

Those advantages are real. They are also about to be tested under conditions very different from the environment in which the asset class expanded. The FSB’s May 2026 review is unusually direct: private credit at its current size and scope has not been tested through a severe economic downturn. That makes the next credit cycle not merely another default cycle, but an institutional test of the market structure itself. [1]

The stress is already visible at the edges

The European Central Bank’s May 2026 Financial Stability Review points to recent stress in parts of the US private credit market, including concerns about software-sector exposure, defaults and redemption pressure in semi-liquid vehicles. It specifically highlights the failures of First Brands and Tricolor as events that intensified scrutiny of leverage, underwriting standards and opacity, while noting that some cases may also involve allegations of fraud. [4]

The ECB also finds that the capacity of private-credit-backed firms in the euro area to service interest from operating cash flow has deteriorated in recent years. That matters because private credit is frequently floating-rate. When policy rates rose sharply after the inflation shock, borrowers did not need to refinance to feel the effect. Interest expense reset upward inside existing facilities. [4]

For years, the dominant private-credit narrative was that higher base rates were beneficial because they lifted lender income. That was true on the asset side. It was simultaneously dangerous on the borrower side. The same floating-rate structure that protects lenders from duration risk can erode debt-service capacity at the underlying company. Eventually the lender’s higher coupon becomes the borrower’s weaker coverage ratio.

PIK income can delay the recognition of stress

One of the most important indicators in a downturn is the growing use of payment-in-kind, or PIK, interest. PIK allows a borrower to capitalise interest rather than pay it in cash. It can be a sensible restructuring tool when a fundamentally viable company experiences temporary cash-flow pressure. It can also delay loss recognition by converting an immediate liquidity problem into a larger future claim.

The accounting optics matter. A lender may continue accruing income even though cash interest is no longer being received. Portfolio valuations may remain stable while the economic risk of the position has increased. This does not make PIK inherently problematic, but it means investors need to distinguish contractual yield from cash yield and reported income from realised cash generation.

In the next stage of the cycle, the most revealing question may not be simply how many private loans default. It may be how many borrowers are being amended, extended, repriced, converted to PIK or supported by fresh sponsor equity before a formal default occurs. Private markets often resolve problems through negotiation rather than court proceedings. That flexibility is a strength, but it can make aggregate stress harder to see.

Private valuations can smooth volatility—but not remove losses

One of private credit’s attractions is that assets are not marked every second in a public market. That can be economically sensible for loans expected to be held to maturity. It also creates a persistent debate over whether low reported volatility reflects genuinely lower economic volatility or simply less frequent price discovery.

The FSB and ECB both identify valuation opacity as a core vulnerability. In a benign market, model-based valuations can produce stability. Under stress, however, uncertainty over recoveries, comparable transactions and borrower performance can widen the range of plausible values. If different managers mark similar credits differently, investors may have difficulty determining whether a fund’s apparent resilience reflects superior underwriting or slower recognition of deterioration. [1] [4]

This matters most when liquidity enters the picture. A closed-end fund with no redemption obligation can absorb valuation uncertainty for years. A semi-liquid vehicle promising periodic redemptions has a different problem: investors may want cash before the underlying loans can be sold at reasonable prices. The ECB has already observed redemption requests at some non-traded business development companies testing gates and liquidity-management arrangements.

Semi-liquid structures are the fault line to watch

Traditional institutional private credit is built around locked-up capital. Pension funds, insurers and sovereign investors commit for years. The fund can therefore match long-dated assets with long-dated liabilities. Retail-oriented and wealth-distribution structures increasingly introduce periodic liquidity, often through capped redemption windows.

This hybrid model can work well in normal conditions. It becomes more challenging when several things happen at once: marks weaken, investors request redemptions, new subscriptions slow and secondary-market bids for loans become less attractive. Managers can use cash buffers, credit lines, asset sales and redemption gates, but each tool has limits. Recent Federal Reserve reporting similarly notes increased redemption requests at some semi-liquid private-credit vehicles in late 2025 and early 2026, although those requests remained manageable at the time of reporting. [6]

The key distinction is that a liquidity mismatch does not require the underlying loans to be bad. Even a performing loan can be difficult to sell quickly at carrying value. If private credit continues to broaden into wealth channels, regulators will likely focus increasingly on whether redemption promises are consistent with the liquidity of the assets.

The bank-private credit boundary is much less clear than it appears

Private credit is often presented as lending that moved away from banks. The reality is more interconnected. Banks provide subscription facilities, NAV loans, warehouse lines, revolving facilities, derivatives, custody, deposits and other services to private funds and asset managers. They may also finance the borrowers that private-credit funds lend to, meaning both sectors can be exposed to the same corporate balance sheet through different instruments.

The FSB’s 2026 work emphasises these interconnections as a central vulnerability. Its broader non-bank monitoring also shows how banks and non-banks are tied through funding relationships, securities holdings and credit exposures. The implication is that a private-credit shock does not need to begin on bank balance sheets to affect banks. [1] [2] [3]

The relevant systemic question is therefore not whether private credit will cause a replay of the 2008 banking crisis. The structures are different. The question is whether stress could transmit through common borrowers, financing lines, margin requirements, fund leverage, insurer holdings or forced asset sales.

Borrower leverage is the real economic centre of the test

Private credit ultimately rises or falls on the cash flows of the companies it finances. The most sophisticated fund structure cannot turn a permanently overleveraged business into a solvent one.

The asset class expanded alongside private equity, and many direct loans finance sponsor-backed companies. When acquisition prices were high and base rates low, leverage could appear manageable. Higher rates and slower earnings growth change the arithmetic. A business that was underwritten at a comfortable interest-coverage ratio can become fragile even without a collapse in revenue.

The coming stress test will therefore differentiate managers by underwriting discipline. How much leverage was allowed at entry? How aggressively were EBITDA adjustments used? Were covenants meaningful? Was the capital structure designed to survive weaker earnings? Did the lender have sufficient information rights? Was the sponsor capable and willing to inject more equity? These details will matter far more than the label 'private credit'.

Covenant flexibility cuts both ways

Private lenders frequently argue that they are better positioned than public bondholders because they sit closer to borrowers. A small club of lenders can negotiate waivers, amendments, additional collateral, equity cures or business plans without the coordination problems of a dispersed bondholder base.

That can genuinely improve recovery outcomes. It can also postpone confrontation with an impaired capital structure. Amend-and-extend transactions may preserve enterprise value when the problem is temporary; they may simply defer recognition when the underlying business model is broken.

Investors should therefore focus not only on default rates but on amendment activity, non-accruals, PIK usage, sponsor support and realised recoveries. In private credit, the stress often appears in the documentation before it appears in the default statistics.

Software concentration has become a live test case

The ECB has drawn attention to private credit’s substantial exposure to the software sector. That concentration reflects the sector’s attractiveness during the growth years: recurring revenue, asset-light business models and sponsor activity made software a natural target for leveraged buyouts and direct lending.

The risk is that recurring revenue does not make a company immune to technological disruption or valuation compression. The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence adds a new dimension. Software businesses whose products can be automated, commoditised or displaced may experience much sharper changes in expected growth than lenders modelled at origination.

Sector concentration is therefore not simply a diversification issue. It is a reminder that private credit’s first major downturn may coincide with structural technological change in one of its most important borrower groups.

The strongest defence is still patient capital

The case for private credit resilience should not be dismissed. Closed-end funds generally do not face the same daily redemption pressure as open-ended fixed-income funds. Loans are often held by investors with long horizons. Managers can negotiate directly with borrowers. Floating rates limit duration exposure. Senior secured positions can provide collateral protection. These are meaningful structural advantages.

The ECB’s current assessment is also measured rather than alarmist. It concludes that euro area financial institutions appear to have limited direct exposure to private credit and that private credit in isolation is unlikely to be a source of systemic instability there at present. The larger concern is second-round spillovers to leveraged loans, high-yield bonds and equities, particularly through insurers and pension funds. [4]

That is an important counterweight to crisis narratives. Private credit may experience painful losses without becoming a systemic event. A credit downturn is not automatically a financial crisis. The real test is whether losses remain where the risk was deliberately taken.

What would turn a credit downturn into a systemic problem?

Several conditions would need to reinforce one another. First, borrower defaults would have to rise materially enough to challenge fund valuations and lender recoveries. Second, leverage at funds, holding companies or financing vehicles could amplify those losses. Third, liquidity-sensitive vehicles could face heavy redemptions or financing pressure. Fourth, banks and insurers would need sufficient interconnected exposures for losses to migrate beyond the originating funds.

Fifth, private-credit stress could spill into public markets. If direct lenders stop providing new financing, borrowers may try to refinance in leveraged-loan or high-yield bond markets just as risk premiums widen. The ECB specifically warns that stress could transmit to debt markets with similar risk profiles.

No single one of these mechanisms guarantees a crisis. The systemic danger lies in synchronisation. Private markets are most vulnerable when credit, valuation, liquidity and funding stress arrive together.

Why data gaps are themselves a risk

Policymakers repeatedly return to the same problem: nobody has a complete map. The FSB says definitions are not harmonised, data are fragmented and cross-border exposures are difficult to measure. That uncertainty complicates both supervision and market discipline. [1] [2]

Opacity is not automatically evidence of hidden losses. Private transactions are private by design. But when an asset class becomes large enough to interact materially with banks, insurers, pension funds and retail wealth channels, missing data become a financial-stability issue.

Better reporting does not require turning every private loan into a public security. It does require enough aggregated information on leverage, liquidity, borrower concentration, valuations and interconnections for authorities to recognise when a localised credit problem is becoming a system-wide one.

The investor test: manager dispersion will widen

A benign cycle compresses differences among lenders. Defaults are low, refinancing is available and weak underwriting can remain hidden. A downturn creates dispersion.

The best private-credit managers should benefit from conservative leverage, stronger documentation, sector expertise, workout capability and genuine access to sponsor equity. Weak managers may discover that high headline yields were compensation for risks that had not yet crystallised.

For institutional investors, manager selection therefore becomes more important precisely when the asset class appears less uniform. Portfolio-level averages will hide increasingly different outcomes among vintages, sectors and underwriting styles.

What banks should watch

Banks should focus less on the simplistic question of whether private credit is stealing market share and more on where their own exposures connect to the ecosystem. Subscription facilities, NAV finance, sponsor-backed revolvers, warehouse lending, derivatives and common borrower exposures all deserve stress testing.

Banks also need to understand the possibility of correlated refinancing demand. If private lenders retrench, companies that assumed direct lending would always be available may return to bank and public markets simultaneously. That can create opportunities for well-capitalised banks, but also concentration and underwriting pressure. The Bank of England has likewise highlighted the steeper refinancing wall facing private-credit and leveraged-loan borrowers and the need to understand bank exposures to private-market funds under stress. [7]

The banking opportunity in a downturn may therefore be substantial. Periods of private-credit stress can restore pricing discipline and shift bargaining power back toward lenders with strong balance sheets.

What regulators should watch

Regulators do not need to treat private credit as a shadow bank that should simply be regulated like a bank. Closed-end funds are financed differently, investors knowingly accept illiquidity and the absence of deposit-like liabilities changes the transmission mechanism.

But proportionality should not become invisibility. The FSB is calling for better definitions, stronger data, deeper analysis of leverage and interconnections, and more supervisory information sharing. Those priorities are sensible because the market’s main systemic risks sit at the boundaries between entities rather than inside one standard balance-sheet template. [1] [2] [3]

Retailisation deserves particular attention. The more private credit is distributed through structures promising periodic liquidity to individual investors, the more traditional arguments about locked-up patient capital need to be re-examined.

What investors should watch

Headline default rates will not tell the whole story. Investors should track cash interest coverage, PIK income, amendment frequency, non-accruals, realised recoveries, sector concentrations, valuation marks, redemption requests and fund-level leverage.

They should also ask how portfolio companies were originally underwritten. A loan originated in 2021 at a low base rate and aggressive leverage is not equivalent to a 2025 vintage originated with higher coupons and tighter documentation. Vintage matters.

Finally, investors should distinguish illiquidity from safety. A stable quarterly mark can be useful. It is not evidence that the economic value of an asset cannot change rapidly.

Conclusion: the first true test is about structure, not just defaults

Private credit does not need to avoid losses to validate the asset class. Credit investing is supposed to involve losses. The more important test is whether those losses can be absorbed by the investors who knowingly took the risk without forcing fire sales, destabilising banks or shutting viable borrowers out of financing.

The sector enters this test with real strengths: long-term capital, negotiated documentation, direct access to borrowers and the ability to restructure credits away from public markets. It also carries vulnerabilities that rapid growth has made more important: opaque valuations, borrower leverage, sector concentration, increasingly complex links to banks and insurers, and the spread of semi-liquid structures.

The FSB’s central observation should frame the debate. Private credit at today’s scale has not yet been tested through a severe economic downturn. Recent stress suggests the theoretical test is becoming practical. [1]

If the market can recognise losses honestly, restructure weak borrowers, preserve liquidity discipline and prevent leverage from transmitting stress outward, private credit may emerge from the cycle stronger and more institutionalised. If it relies on stale valuations, repeated extensions and hidden leverage to postpone the recognition of risk, the downturn will expose a different reality.

The first true stress test for private credit is therefore not whether defaults rise. They will. It is whether the market proves that its celebrated flexibility is a genuine shock absorber—or merely a slower way of discovering losses.

Sources and Further Reading

The numbered citations in the article link directly to the authoritative sources below.

1. Financial Stability Board — Report on Vulnerabilities in Private Credit (6 May 2026)

https://www.fsb.org/2026/05/report-on-vulnerabilities-in-private-credit/

2. Financial Stability Board — Global Monitoring Report on Nonbank Financial Intermediation 2025 (16 December 2025)

https://www.fsb.org/2025/12/global-monitoring-report-on-nonbank-financial-intermediation-2025/

3. Financial Stability Board — Leverage in Nonbank Financial Intermediation: Final report (9 July 2025)

https://www.fsb.org/2025/07/leverage-in-nonbank-financial-intermediation-final-report/

4. European Central Bank — Stress in global private credit markets and its implications for euro area financial stability (Financial Stability Review, May 2026)

https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/financial-stability-publications/fsr/special/html/ecb.fsrart202605_04~3f2135af91.en.html

5. International Monetary Fund — Global Financial Stability Report, April 2026

https://www.imf.org/en/publications/gfsr/issues/2026/04/14/global-financial-stability-report-april-2026

6. Federal Reserve Board — Financial Stability Report, May 2026: Developments in Private Credit

https://www.federalreserve.gov/publications/2026-may-financial-stability-report-funding-risks.htm

7. Bank of England — Financial Stability Report, December 2025: private markets and bank exposures

https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/financial-stability-report/2025/december-2025

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