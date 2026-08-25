Why Long-Duration Investors Are Looking Beyond Traditional Duration

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For pension funds, insurers and other long-horizon asset owners, matching decades-long obligations increasingly requires more than simply buying longer bonds.

Duration used to sound like a bond-market concept. For many institutional investors it still is: a measure of how sensitive a fixed-income asset is to changes in interest rates and, in asset-liability management, a way of comparing the timing of assets with the timing of promised payments. But for pension funds, life insurers, sovereign investors and endowments, the practical question has become broader. They do not simply need securities with a high duration number. They need assets capable of generating dependable cash flows across long periods, sometimes while keeping pace with inflation, regulation and changing liability profiles.

That distinction is becoming more important as the investment universe changes. Higher government-bond yields have restored the usefulness of conventional fixed income after the ultra-low-rate era, but long-horizon investors are also confronting large infrastructure financing needs, deeper private markets and a wider range of contractual assets. The result is not an abandonment of traditional duration. It is a search for additional forms of economic duration: assets whose useful lives, revenue arrangements or contractual payments can stretch across decades.

Traditional Duration Has Become Useful Again — but Not Sufficient

The scale of the institutions making these decisions is substantial. The OECD’s Pension Markets in Focus 2025 reported that assets earmarked for retirement reached USD 69.8 trillion across OECD countries at the end of 2024. Preliminary 2025 data published in June 2026 indicate that pension assets continued to grow in many jurisdictions. Those pools of capital ultimately have to support retirement payments that may extend many decades into the future.

Long-dated sovereign and investment-grade corporate bonds remain central to that task. Their cash flows are transparent, their markets are deep and their interest-rate sensitivity can be modelled with precision. When yields are attractive, they can materially improve the ability of insurers and defined-benefit pension schemes to hedge liabilities.

Yet a liability is not only a sensitivity to rates. It is also a stream of actual future cash payments. A portfolio can look well matched on a duration statistic and still face reinvestment risk, inflation risk, spread risk or insufficient real returns. That is one reason some investors increasingly separate the question of interest-rate duration from the broader question of how long an asset can economically compound or distribute cash.

Economic Duration Is Broader Than Bond Duration

Infrastructure provides the clearest example. A regulated network, contracted renewable project, toll road, data-centre campus or communications asset may have a useful life measured in decades. Depending on the structure, revenue can be linked to tariffs, availability payments, usage, inflation or long-term customer contracts. The cash flows are not equivalent to government-bond coupons, but their time horizon can resemble the liability horizon of a pension fund or insurer.

The G20/OECD report on climate-resilient infrastructure notes that institutional investors can be natural sources of infrastructure finance because of both their scale and the potential to match long-term infrastructure assets with long-term liabilities. The same report also shows how small infrastructure allocations remain relative to total institutional assets, underlining that the theoretical fit does not automatically translate into investable supply.

For investors, this creates a different concept of duration. A 30-year bond derives much of its duration from fixed contractual payments. A mature infrastructure asset may derive its economic duration from the continued necessity of the service, the remaining concession life and the regulatory framework that determines revenue. Those are different risk engines, but both can support a long-horizon portfolio when properly underwritten.

The key shift: long-horizon investors are increasingly distinguishing between the duration of a security and the duration of an economic cash-flow stream.

Private Credit Adds Contractual Duration — With Different Risks

Private credit is another part of the shift, although it should not be confused with truly long-duration government debt. Direct lending, infrastructure debt, asset-backed finance and private placements can offer contractual income, negotiated covenants and an illiquidity premium. For insurers in particular, these features can be attractive when cash flows can be matched against predictable policy liabilities.

An IMF working paper on the insurer channel of monetary policy highlights the trade-off life insurers face between matching long-term liabilities with long government bonds and earning higher yields in riskier private debt. The paper shows that changes in long-term risk-free rates can materially alter insurers’ appetite for private debt, a reminder that the relative attraction of alternative duration is highly sensitive to the rate environment.

This matters because the current narrative can easily become too simple. Private assets are sometimes described as if they automatically solve the long-duration problem. They do not. A private loan may mature much sooner than a pension liability. Its apparent stability may partly reflect infrequent valuation. It may contain refinancing risk, borrower leverage and weaker secondary-market liquidity. The relevant question is whether the contractual cash-flow profile, credit quality and liquidity structure genuinely fit the investor’s obligations.

Infrastructure and Real Assets Can Add Inflation Sensitivity

One attraction of selected real assets is that they can introduce a form of inflation linkage that nominal bonds lack. Regulated utilities may have tariff frameworks that adjust with inflation. Property leases can include escalation clauses. Infrastructure contracts may contain indexation mechanisms. These features can help investors whose liabilities rise with wages or consumer prices.

But inflation linkage is never automatic. Regulation may cap tariff increases, affordability concerns can limit pricing, and contract resets may lag inflation. Real assets also require physical maintenance and periodic capital expenditure. A portfolio that treats infrastructure as a bond substitute can therefore underestimate operational, political and asset-condition risk.

The OECD’s work on institutional infrastructure investment notes that infrastructure can offer predictable, inflation-linked cash flows and low correlation with other assets, while also stressing that regulatory and project-specific conditions determine whether those characteristics are actually realised.

Why the Opportunity Set Is Expanding

The supply side is changing as well. Large financing requirements for electricity networks, digital infrastructure, transport, water systems and the energy transition are generating assets with long useful lives and large upfront capital needs. Governments and banks cannot finance all of them alone. That makes institutional capital increasingly relevant, particularly once projects move beyond construction risk into seasoned operating assets.

The World Bank’s Infrastructure Monitor 2024 describes a growing shift toward capital-market instruments to mobilise long-term infrastructure funding and attract institutional investors seeking stable, long-duration assets. The report also shows, however, that pension funds and insurers still represent only a limited share of primary infrastructure financing compared with banks, developers and public-sector institutions.

That gap between theoretical fit and actual allocation is important. Long-term assets are not necessarily liquid assets, and large institutions need governance teams capable of evaluating construction, operational, legal, technological and regulatory risks. The more investors move beyond listed bonds, the more the quality of underwriting and portfolio construction matters.

The Illiquidity Premium Is Useful Only When Liquidity Is Truly Surplus

Long-horizon institutions are often described as natural holders of illiquid assets because their liabilities are predictable. That is directionally true, but it can be overstated. Pension schemes may face collateral calls from hedging programmes. Insurers can experience policy lapses, claims shocks or rating pressure. Endowments and sovereign investors can face unexpected funding needs. An asset that cannot be sold quickly may be economically long duration but operationally inconvenient at precisely the wrong moment.

In its June 2026 Financial Stability Report EIOPA said European insurers and occupational pension funds remained resilient, but it also highlighted private-market developments, valuation risks and financial interconnectedness as areas requiring monitoring. EIOPA noted that aggregate exposures to private credit remain relatively limited, while the market’s growth, complexity and potential concentrations warrant attention.

This is why the strongest version of the investment thesis is not simply ‘buy illiquid assets because liabilities are long’. It is to reserve illiquidity for the portion of the balance sheet that can genuinely tolerate it, while maintaining enough liquid duration to meet collateral, benefit and claims obligations under stress.

Regulation Is Shaping Which Forms of Duration Institutions Can Hold

Regulatory frameworks also influence the opportunity set. Insurance capital rules, pension funding regimes and accounting standards can make economically similar assets look very different from a balance-sheet perspective. Capital treatment, credit ratings, cash-flow predictability and eligibility for matching or long-term guarantee measures can all influence whether an insurer prefers a public bond, private placement, infrastructure loan or securitised exposure.

A May 2026 EIOPA speech on European financial integration argued that the long-term nature of insurance and pension liabilities can support more direct investment in the real economy, while warning that new investment channels must not weaken resilience or trust. That balance captures the central issue: the long horizon is an advantage only when governance and capital structures are strong enough to carry the associated risks.

What Investors Are Really Looking For

The common feature across infrastructure, private credit and other long-lived assets is not simply that they are ‘alternatives’. It is that some can provide contractual or economically persistent cash flows over a horizon that better resembles institutional liabilities. That can help investors diversify the sources of return that support long-term obligations.

For defined-benefit pension funds, that may mean combining interest-rate hedges with assets offering inflation sensitivity and long-run income. For life insurers, it may mean pairing highly liquid public bonds with carefully selected private assets that enhance spread income without compromising claims-paying capacity. For sovereign investors and endowments, it can mean accepting illiquidity in exchange for exposure to assets whose value is tied to decades of real-economy demand.

The important point is that these are portfolio roles, not asset-class guarantees. Infrastructure can disappoint. Private credit can default. Real estate can suffer from technological or demographic change. Long-lived assets can become stranded or require more capital expenditure than expected. Duration without quality is simply a long time to be wrong.

The Risk Is Confusing Stability With Safety

One of the biggest analytical traps is that less frequently priced assets can look less volatile. A public bond reprices every day. A private loan or infrastructure equity stake may be valued monthly or quarterly using models and comparable transactions. Lower observed volatility can therefore reflect valuation mechanics as much as genuinely lower economic risk.

Investors also need to distinguish contracted cash flow from guaranteed cash flow. Contracts can be renegotiated. Counterparties can weaken. Regulation can change. Refinancing can become expensive. Construction timelines can slip. Technology can reduce demand for assets that once looked essential. In a long-duration strategy, these risks accumulate over time rather than disappear.

Conclusion: Duration Is Becoming a Portfolio Architecture

Traditional bond duration remains indispensable for institutions that need to hedge interest-rate-sensitive liabilities. But long-horizon investing is increasingly about more than extending the maturity of a fixed-income portfolio. It is about building an architecture of cash flows: some liquid and highly predictable, some inflation-sensitive, some contractual, and some linked to assets whose economic lives may extend for decades.

That broadening explains why infrastructure, private placements, selected private credit and other long-lived assets are receiving more attention. They can offer forms of economic duration that public bonds alone cannot provide. The trade-off is that investors must accept more complexity in valuation, liquidity, governance and operational risk.

For long-duration investors, the next phase is therefore unlikely to be a choice between bonds and alternatives. It will be a more disciplined combination of both: using traditional duration where precision and liquidity matter most, and using alternative forms of long-term cash flow only where the balance sheet can genuinely carry the additional risk.

References

1. OECD – Pension Markets in Focus 2025

2. OECD – Pension Markets in Focus: Preliminary 2025 Data (June 2026)

3. IMF – The Insurer Channel of Monetary Policy

4. G20/OECD – Approaches for Financing and Investing in Climate-Resilient Infrastructure

5. OECD – Assessing Institutional Investment in Infrastructure

6. World Bank – Infrastructure Monitor 2024

7. EIOPA – Financial Stability Report, June 2026

8. EIOPA – Keynote Speech for AFME European Financial Integration Conference, May 2026

9. EIOPA – Insurance Risk Dashboard, July 2026

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