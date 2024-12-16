Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Technology

When AI vies with Taylor Swift as the hot ticket in town
2024-12-16T120701Z_1_LYNXMPEKBF0FY_RTROPTP_4_TECH-AI

Published : 24 hours ago, on

By Jeffrey Dastin, Kenrick Cai and Anna Tong

VANCOUVER (Reuters) – Deep in the cavernous convention center here, on math-filled posters or in spirited conversations, could be a breakthrough for artificial intelligence in the making.

More than 16,000 computer scientists and fellow travelers gathered in British Columbia over the past week for what has become AI’s biggest annual event: NeurIPS, or the Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems.

Long toiling in obscurity, AI’s brightest minds have convened at the event since 1987, for years in Denver, then in Vancouver and other cities. More recently these researchers have emerged as industry sensations helping drive the future of technology and the global economy.

Rock stars of the field told their budding compatriots, packed into an exhibition hall last week, how they saw the future of AI. “The more it reasons, the more unpredictable it becomes,” said Ilya Sutskever, until recently OpenAI’s chief scientist.

“The new ladder to climb,” said Stanford’s Fei-Fei Li, “is the 3D ladder, which I call spatial intelligence.” She said relying on 2D data from the internet was like building AI for a “flat earth.”

The conference is nothing like the intimate affair it was decades ago, when a field of outliers could fit into a hotel bar. It has become fertile ground for corporations to tout their wares and draw academics into newly lucrative business. Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg showed up in 2013, attendees recalled.

This year, major companies Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft timed AI news to the event. The crowds were so massive that NeurIPS began a day later than usual, so AI scientists would not fight for hotel rooms the same night as a Taylor Swift concert.

By Friday, with two days of events still ahead, the men’s restroom near a principal entrance had three of four urinals broken, covered in plastic from apparent overuse.

‘TWISTY AND TANGLY’

Conference old-timers such as AI “godfather” Yann LeCun reflected on a bygone era. Several hundred academics, almost all familiar faces, used to display posters on topics like Bayesian statistics and debate them at a Vancouver Hyatt late into the night, attendees remembered.

LeCun, Meta’s chief AI scientist, remarked to reporters that he no longer could peruse these posters that have been a mainstay. He would be stopped by requests for a selfie at every step.

Money has transformed that quaint era. Venture capitalists and other investors descended on the academic affair, with some firms such as NEA and Greylock hosting after parties for the first time.

Where there were nine sponsors of the 2006 conference, this year garnered over 120, the NeurIPS website showed. A new “diamond” tier appeared in 2022, the year that some attendees pegged as the euphoria peak. OpenAI launched ChatGPT during those conference dates.

At the booth of diamond sponsor Google DeepMind, chief scientist Jeff Dean thanked attendees for listening to him through “weird headphones” connected to a microphone so he could reach them despite exhibition hall noise.

Ten times more research papers were accepted at this year’s conference compared to a decade ago. David Ha, co-founder of startup Sakana AI, said he saw a huge uptick in new schemes for test-time compute to counteract exorbitant costs and technical snags as models scale up to become ever larger.

Microsoft Research’s Hanna Wallach said improving AI evaluations and measurement science was in greater focus this year. One winning paper proposed an AI model that predicts images at higher resolutions iteratively. China’s ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has reportedly sued that paper’s co-author, its former intern.

A 10-year-old, Harini Shravan, was the youngest person ever to have a paper accepted at NeurIPS. She attended from India, with her parents, and used AI tools to fashion a 3,000-year-old tale into a musical.

And Dean said at a crowded event on the sidelines that AI “models should be much more modular, and sparse, and kind of twisty and tangly than the current model architectures.”

That, he said, was his “spicy” view.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin, Anna Tong and Kenrick Cai in Vancouver, Editing by Kenneth Li and Nick Zieminski)

Uma Rajagopal has been managing the posting of content for multiple platforms since 2021, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune. Her role ensures that content is published accurately and efficiently across these diverse publications.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post