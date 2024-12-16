Connect with us

Global Banking and Finance Review is an online platform offering news, analysis, and opinion on the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the banking and finance industry worldwide. The platform covers a diverse range of topics, including banking, insurance, investment, wealth management, fintech, and regulatory issues. The website publishes news, press releases, opinion and advertorials on various financial organizations, products and services which are commissioned from various Companies, Organizations, PR agencies, Bloggers etc. These commissioned articles are commercial in nature. This is not to be considered as financial advice and should be considered only for information purposes. It does not reflect the views or opinion of our website and is not to be considered an endorsement or a recommendation. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or applicability of any information provided with respect to your individual or personal circumstances. Please seek Professional advice from a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. We link to various third-party websites, affiliate sales networks, and to our advertising partners websites. When you view or click on certain links available on our articles, our partners may compensate us for displaying the content to you or make a purchase or fill a form. This will not incur any additional charges to you. To make things simpler for you to identity or distinguish advertised or sponsored articles or links, you may consider all articles or links hosted on our site as a commercial article placement. We will not be responsible for any loss you may suffer as a result of any omission or inaccuracy on the website. .

Technology

Arm-Qualcomm trial set to begin over chip contract dispute
2024-12-16T122521Z_2_LYNXMPEKBF0GN_RTROPTP_4_ARM-QUALCOMM-TRIAL

Published : 22 hours ago, on

By Tom Hals and Max A. Cherney

WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) – The trial in a legal battle between Arm and Qualcomm that could disrupt a wave of artificial intelligence PCs is set to begin on Monday in a Delaware courtroom.

A more than two-year fight has pitted Arm, which licenses fundamental technology used to design chips, against Qualcomm, one of its largest customers and a leading designer of mobile processors.

The jury trial is expected to begin on Monday with opening arguments and run through Friday. Each side has been granted about 11 hours to make their case. The jury was selected on Friday.

Expected witnesses include Arm chief executive Rene Haas, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and Nuvia founder Gerard Williams. Williams was a senior executive in Apple’s chip unit and is currently a Qualcomm vice president.

The crux of the litigation is a contractual dispute over Qualcomm’s license agreement for the use of Arm’s intellectual property and its 2021 $1.4 billion acquisition of chip startup Nuvia, which was founded by former Apple chip engineers, including Williams.

Qualcomm used Nuvia’s designs to create new low-powered AI PC chips launched earlier this year that Microsoft and others expect will help the Windows operating system regain ground lost to laptops made by Apple.

Nuvia and Qualcomm each had licensing agreements with Arm but with different financial terms. To use the designs based on Nuvia technology, Arm has said Qualcomm must renegotiate the Nuvia contract terms.

Qualcomm has said that its “well-established license rights” cover any custom-designed central processing units (CPUs) and is “confident those rights will be affirmed.”

Arm has argued that Qualcomm should be required to destroy the Nuvia designs and has not asked for monetary damages. According to Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon, Qualcomm pays Arm roughly $300 million a year in fees.

Britain-based Arm is owned by SoftBank Group, which listed Arm in the U.S. in 2023.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington and Max A. Cherney in San Francisco, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Jesse Pitts has been with the Global Banking & Finance Review since 2016, serving in various capacities, including Graphic Designer, Content Publisher, and Editorial Assistant. As the sole graphic designer for the company, Jesse plays a crucial role in shaping the visual identity of Global Banking & Finance Review. Additionally, Jesse manages the publishing of content across multiple platforms, including Global Banking & Finance Review, Asset Digest, Biz Dispatch, Blockchain Tribune, Business Express, Brands Journal, Companies Digest, Economy Standard, Entrepreneur Tribune, Finance Digest, Fintech Herald, Global Islamic Finance Magazine, International Releases, Online World News, Luxury Adviser, Palmbay Herald, Startup Observer, Technology Dispatch, Trading Herald, and Wealth Tribune.

Global Banking & Finance Review

 

Why waste money on news and opinions when you can access them for free?

Take advantage of our newsletter subscription and stay informed on the go!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Recent Post