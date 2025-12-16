Warner Bros likely to reject $108.4 billion Paramount bid, back Netflix in bidding war, sources say

By ‌Milana Vinn and Dawn Chmielewski

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery's board ‍could ‌announce a decision as early as Wednesday on Paramount Skydance's $108.4 ⁠billion takeover bid, with the ‌board likely to advise shareholders to vote against the offer, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The decision to recommit to Netflix's ⁠buyout offer would mark the latest twist in the race for assets that ​include Warner Bros' storied film and TV studio, ‌and its extensive film ⁠and television library, whose portfolio includes classics ranging from "Casablanca" and "Citizen Kane" to contemporary favorites like "Harry Potter" and "Friends," HBO and the ​HBO Max streaming service.

A Warner Bros Discovery spokesman declined to comment.

The winner will gain a big advantage in the streaming wars by locking up a deep content library that has ​long ‍been an acquisition target.

Netflix ​earlier this month emerged victorious with a $27 cash-and-stock bid for Warner Bros' non-cable assets.

Paramount CEO David Ellison then went directly to Warner Bros shareholders with a $30-a-share, all-cash bid for the whole company.

In regulatory filings, Paramount has said its bid is superior ⁠to Netflix's offer and would enjoy a clearer path to regulatory approval. Its offer is ​financed by $41 billion in new equity, which is backed by the Ellison family and RedBird Capital, and $54 billion of debt commitments from Bank of America, Citi and ‌Apollo.

