Home > Headlines > Warner Bros likely to reject $108.4 billion Paramount bid, back Netflix in bidding war, sources say
Headlines

Warner Bros likely to reject $108.4 billion Paramount bid, back Netflix in bidding war, sources say

Published by Global Banking and Finance Review

Posted on December 16, 2025

Featured image for article about Headlines

By ‌Milana Vinn and Dawn Chmielewski

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery's board ‍could ‌announce a decision as early as Wednesday on Paramount Skydance's $108.4 ⁠billion takeover bid, with the ‌board likely to advise shareholders to vote against the offer, according to sources familiar with the matter. 

The decision to recommit to Netflix's ⁠buyout offer would mark the latest twist in the race for assets that ​include Warner Bros' storied film and TV studio, ‌and its extensive film ⁠and television library, whose portfolio includes classics ranging from "Casablanca" and "Citizen Kane" to contemporary favorites like "Harry Potter" and "Friends," HBO and the ​HBO Max streaming service. 

A Warner Bros Discovery spokesman declined to comment.

The winner will gain a big advantage in the streaming wars by locking up a deep content library that has ​long ‍been an acquisition target. 

Netflix ​earlier this month emerged victorious with a $27 cash-and-stock bid for Warner Bros' non-cable assets.

Paramount CEO David Ellison then went directly to Warner Bros shareholders with a $30-a-share, all-cash bid for the whole company. 

In regulatory filings, Paramount has said its bid is superior ⁠to Netflix's offer and would enjoy a clearer path to regulatory approval. Its offer is ​financed by $41 billion in new equity, which is backed by the Ellison family and RedBird Capital, and $54 billion of debt commitments from Bank of America, Citi and ‌Apollo.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York and Dawn Chmielewski in Los AngelesEditing by Ken Li, Dawn Kopecki and Nick Zieminski)

Related Posts
Man, couple who died trying to stop Bondi Beach attackers praised for heroic efforts
Man, couple who died trying to stop Bondi Beach attackers praised for heroic efforts
Stellantis says EU proposals fall short on auto industry's energy transition needs
Stellantis says EU proposals fall short on auto industry's energy transition needs
Under Ukraine security guarantees, Western troops could repel Russian forces post-ceasefire, says Germany's Merz
Under Ukraine security guarantees, Western troops could repel Russian forces post-ceasefire, says Germany's Merz
Slovaks rally against government moves they see damaging rule of law
Slovaks rally against government moves they see damaging rule of law
OpenAI taps former UK finance minister Osborne to lead global Stargate expansion
OpenAI taps former UK finance minister Osborne to lead global Stargate expansion
US threatens countermeasures after EU fine on Musk's X
US threatens countermeasures after EU fine on Musk's X
EU drops 2035 combustion engine ban as global EV shift faces reset
EU drops 2035 combustion engine ban as global EV shift faces reset
Israeli settler kills 16-year-old Palestinian in West Bank, mayor says
Israeli settler kills 16-year-old Palestinian in West Bank, mayor says
FCAS fighter jet "very unlikely" after ministers' talks, source says
FCAS fighter jet "very unlikely" after ministers' talks, source says
Campari's parent company settles tax dispute with 405 million euro payment
Campari's parent company settles tax dispute with 405 million euro payment
Universal offers to sell Downtown's Curve to win EU approval, source says
Universal offers to sell Downtown's Curve to win EU approval, source says
Reactions to European Commission proposal to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban
Reactions to European Commission proposal to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Italy's offshore wind push languishes, putting climate goals at risk

Italy's offshore wind push languishes, putting climate goals at risk

New Rome metro stations showcase ancient treasures after years of delays

New Rome metro stations showcase ancient treasures after years of delays

New Czech government signals tough stance on migration, EU emissions rules

New Czech government signals tough stance on migration, EU emissions rules

What's in the European Commission's proposals to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban? 

What's in the European Commission's proposals to reverse 2035 combustion engine ban? 

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant running on single power line, Russia says

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant running on single power line, Russia says

No news on whereabouts or health of Iranian Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi, supporters say

No news on whereabouts or health of Iranian Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi, supporters say

EU talks to fund Ukraine with Russian assets make progress, key decisions seen Thursday

EU talks to fund Ukraine with Russian assets make progress, key decisions seen Thursday

Germany wraps up Patriot air defence mission in Poland

Germany wraps up Patriot air defence mission in Poland

Bosnian police detain two officials over deadly retirement home fire

Bosnian police detain two officials over deadly retirement home fire

Explainer-Bondi Beach suspects travelled to Philippine region known for Islamist militancy

Explainer-Bondi Beach suspects travelled to Philippine region known for Islamist militancy

Family of Bondi hero in Syria says his home country is proud of him

Family of Bondi hero in Syria says his home country is proud of him

UK police charge two men with belonging to Hezbollah, attending terrorism training

UK police charge two men with belonging to Hezbollah, attending terrorism training

View All Headlines Posts
;