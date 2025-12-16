Stellantis says EU proposals fall short on auto industry's energy transition needs

MILAN, ‌Dec 16 (Reuters) - Stellantis said ‍on ‌Tuesday the European Commission's proposals to ⁠support the ‌auto industry's energy transition failed to address key challenges, including ⁠a roadmap for light commercial vehicles ​and flexibility on 2030 targets ‌for passenger ⁠cars.

Europe's second largest carmaker welcomed plans to revise the 2035 ​carbon reduction target but said that, as currently proposed, they would "not support the production ​of ‍affordable vehicles ​for the vast majority of customers."

"Unfortunately, the proposals do not meaningfully address the issues that the industry is facing ⁠right now," it said in a statement.

Stellantis ​added the EU package remained incomplete without a clear definition of local content ‌for European vehicles.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)