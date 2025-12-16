Stellantis says EU proposals fall short on auto industry's energy transition needs
Posted on December 16, 2025
MILAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Stellantis said on Tuesday the European Commission's proposals to support the auto industry's energy transition failed to address key challenges, including a roadmap for light commercial vehicles and flexibility on 2030 targets for passenger cars.
Europe's second largest carmaker welcomed plans to revise the 2035 carbon reduction target but said that, as currently proposed, they would "not support the production of affordable vehicles for the vast majority of customers."
"Unfortunately, the proposals do not meaningfully address the issues that the industry is facing right now," it said in a statement.
Stellantis added the EU package remained incomplete without a clear definition of local content for European vehicles.
