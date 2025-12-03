Dec 3 (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Cars sold 60,244 cars in November, down 10% from a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said in a statement that the sale of fully electric cars rose 4% year-on-year to account for 24% of the overall volume.

Sales of electrified cars as a whole, also including plug-in hybrids, were down 5%, accounting for 50% of total sales volumes.

"November's sales figures highlight the ongoing structural and transformational challenges affecting both Volvo Cars and the broader industry," Chief Commercial Officer Erik Severinson said in a statement.

