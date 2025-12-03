Finance
UK's Senior wins contract with Airbus for aerospace parts
UK's Senior wins contract with Airbus for aerospace parts
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 3, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 3, 2025
Dec 3 (Reuters) - British engineering firm Senior said on Wednesday it had secured a multi-year contract from Airbus to design and manufacture highly engineered aerospace parts for fluid conveyance systems on aircraft.
The company will begin deliveries in the first quarter of 2026 from its European facilities, supplying components for both dual and single-aisle commercial aircraft platforms with additional potential in the spares and repairs markets.
(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)