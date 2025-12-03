European shares gain on tech, industrials boost
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 3, 2025
Dec 3 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Wednesday, with technology and industrial stocks leading gains as global investor appetite improved, offsetting a mixed slate of corporate news.
The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.2% to 576.90 points by 0809 GMT, with major regional bourses such as Germany and France up 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.
Technology stocks were the biggest boost to the index, set to extend gains to a fourth session.
Industrial stocks followed, with defence stocks in the lead rising 1%. Rheinmetall gained 2.1%, while Leonardo added 1.2%.
Russia and the U.S. did not reach a compromise on a possible peace deal to end the war in Ukraine after a five-hour Kremlin meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump's top envoys on Wednesday, adding to uncertainty over when a ceasefire would materialize.
On the macro front, investors are awaiting remarks from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde for signals on the interest rate outlook, while a private payrolls data report is expected in the United States later in the day.
Among individual stocks, Inditex rose 7% after the Zara owner reported a strong start to winter sales, while Sainsbury's slid 3.7% after Qatar's sovereign wealth fund said it planned to reduce its stake in the British supermarket group.
(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova)