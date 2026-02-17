Verallia may cut up to 360 jobs as European glass bottle demand falls
Verallia may cut 360 jobs in Europe due to declining glass bottle demand, affecting sites in Germany, France, and Britain.
PARIS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - French glass bottle maker Verallia said on Tuesday it has started a business review that may result in up to 360 job cuts across several European countries, via a possible site closure and the shutdown of furnaces.
One site in Germany could be closed and two furnaces, in France and Britain, could be shut down as part of an effort to adjust production capacity in Europe, the company said in a statement.
Verallia, which makes bottles for champagne and cognac among other beverages, attributed the move to subdued demand for glass bottles, particularly in Germany. The company also said it planned to restart a furnace in Leeds, England.
"This decline in volumes is the result of weaker demand linked to reduced alcohol consumption in Europe (-4% since 2019), combined with increased pressure on certain export flows for our customers, particularly to the United States and Asia," the group said.
Verallia will report its annual results on February 24.
(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)
