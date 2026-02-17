Italy's Recordati targets 2026 core profit increase
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 17, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 17, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
Feb 17 (Reuters) - Italian drug maker Recordati forecast on Tuesday a 2026 core profit (EBITDA) between 995 million euros and 1.03 billion euros ($1.18-1.22 billion), after its 2025 results were boosted by its rare diseases segment.
WHY IT'S IMPORTANT
The 2025 performance showed that Recordati's strategic pivot towards rare diseases continues to pay off, with key treatments for endocrine disorders driving growth and helping to insulate the company from broader pricing pressures affecting the European pharmaceutical market and adverse currency movements.
KEY QUOTE
"There is excellent momentum in rare diseases, which continues to be a key driver of growth and value creation for the group," Chief Executive Officer Rob Koremans said in a statement.
2026 GUIDANCE
Recordati targets for 2026 net revenue between 2.73 and 2.80 billion euros with negative currency movements impact of around 3.5%. It also forecast its adjusted net income to land in a range between 655-685 million euros.
BY THE NUMBERS
The Milan-based firm's full-year EBITDA rose 14.5% year-on-year to 991.1 million euros with margin on net revenue of 37.8%. Its revenue grew by 11.8% totalling 2.62 billion euros.
Adjusted net income came in at 651.1 million euros, up by 14.5% yearly. Its rare diseases segment climbed up 29.7% as compared to full year 2024, or 16.6% on a like-for-like basis.
($1 = 0.8454 euros)
(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
Core profit refers to the earnings generated from a company's primary business operations, excluding any income or expenses from non-core activities.
EBITDA stands for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. It is a measure of a company's overall financial performance.
Net revenue is the total income generated from sales after deducting returns, allowances, and discounts. It reflects the actual revenue a company retains.
Adjusted net income is a company's net income that has been modified to exclude certain one-time expenses or income, providing a clearer view of ongoing profitability.
Explore more articles in the Finance category