Recordati Aims for Core Profit Growth by 2026 with Rare Disease Focus

Recordati's Financial Outlook and Strategy

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Italian drug maker Recordati forecast on Tuesday a 2026 core profit (EBITDA) between 995 million euros and 1.03 billion euros ($1.18-1.22 billion), after its 2025 results were boosted by its rare diseases segment.

2026 Profit and Revenue Targets

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Performance Highlights from 2025

The 2025 performance showed that Recordati's strategic pivot towards rare diseases continues to pay off, with key treatments for endocrine disorders driving growth and helping to insulate the company from broader pricing pressures affecting the European pharmaceutical market and adverse currency movements.

Growth in Rare Diseases Segment

KEY QUOTE

"There is excellent momentum in rare diseases, which continues to be a key driver of growth and value creation for the group," Chief Executive Officer Rob Koremans said in a statement.

2026 GUIDANCE

Recordati targets for 2026 net revenue between 2.73 and 2.80 billion euros with negative currency movements impact of around 3.5%. It also forecast its adjusted net income to land in a range between 655-685 million euros.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Milan-based firm's full-year EBITDA rose 14.5% year-on-year to 991.1 million euros with margin on net revenue of 37.8%. Its revenue grew by 11.8% totalling 2.62 billion euros.

Adjusted net income came in at 651.1 million euros, up by 14.5% yearly. Its rare diseases segment climbed up 29.7% as compared to full year 2024, or 16.6% on a like-for-like basis.

($1 = 0.8454 euros)

(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani in Gdansk; Editing by Matt Scuffham)