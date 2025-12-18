Russia says it hopes Trump does not make 'a fatal mistake' on Venezuela
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 18, 2025
MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that it hoped that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration did not make a fatal mistake over Venezuela and said that Moscow was concerned about U.S. decisions that threatened international navigation.
"We hope that the D. Trump administration, which is characterized by a rational and pragmatic approach, will not make a fatal mistake," the ministry said.
It said that it hoped the U.S. would not wade into a situation that would have "unpredictable consequences for the entire Western Hemisphere".
