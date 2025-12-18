ZURICH, ‌Dec 18 (Reuters) - Swiss pharma giants Novartis and Roche on Thursday ‍backed ‌U.S. efforts to lower the cost of drugs and are working ⁠with the Trump administration ‌towards that goal following a report they are close to a pricing deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump in July sent letters to 17 drugmakers ⁠urging them to slash prices. Pfizer and AstraZeneca first reached deals, agreeing to ​lower prescription drug prices in return for relief ‌from tariffs.

Last month, Eli Lilly ⁠and Novo Nordisk agreed a deal to slash prices of popular GLP-1 weight-loss drugs for U.S. Medicare and Medicaid ​programs and for cash payers.

Novartis said it is in discussions with the Trump administration and is committed to finding solutions that lower costs for Americans and address price disparities between ​the United ‍States and other ​high-income countries.

"We believe all countries should appropriately value and contribute fairly to the cost of innovation so that patients everywhere can benefit without delay," Novartis said.

In a statement, Roche said it supported Trump's goal of reducing the cost of drugs and encouraged other ⁠countries to reward biopharmaceutical innovation.

"We are committed to working with the administration and policymakers to craft ​sustainable solutions that preserve innovation and protect patient care," the company said.

A person familiar with discussions over trade said a drug pricing deal involving the two pharma companies ‌could be getting closer but declined to say how imminent it was.

