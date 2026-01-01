Headlines
Russia asks US to stop pursuit of fleeing oil tanker, NY Times reports
Posted on January 1, 2026
Jan 1 (Reuters) - Russia has asked the U.S. to stop its pursuit of an oil tanker that was heading to Venezuela and is now fleeing the U.S. Coast Guard in the Atlantic Ocean, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
