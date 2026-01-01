Jan 1 (Reuters) - World leaders reacted to a fatal fire that tore through a crowded bar during a New Year's Eve party in the upscale Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana. Here are some of their comments:

SWISS FEDERAL PRESIDENT GUY PARMELIN:

"The fire that broke out last night in a bar in Crans-Montana is one of the worst tragedies our country has ever known ... The events that took place last night in this public establishment are a tragedy of unprecedented and appalling proportions. Many lives, most of them young, have been lost. Around a hundred people have been injured, often seriously, and behind these figures there are faces, names, families and lives that have been brutally cut short or forever changed."

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON ON X:

"I met with the President of the Swiss Confederation @ParmelinG to express our solidarity. The toll is terrible. Our thoughts are with the families.

"Our diplomatic and consular teams are following the situation and providing the necessary assistance to our compatriots affected by this tragedy.

"France is welcoming the injured in its hospitals and stands ready to provide any assistance.

"Thank you to the teams and caregivers mobilized."

GERMAN CHANCELLOR FRIEDRICH MERZ ON X:

"A moment of joy turned into tragedy in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. These events are deeply distressing. Our thoughts are with those affected and their loved ones. We wish the injured a swift and full recovery."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION CHIEF URSULA VON DER LEYEN ON X:

"Deeply saddened by the fire in Crans-Montana.

"My thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those affected.

"We are liaising with Swiss authorities to provide medical assistance to the victims through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

"Europe stands in full solidarity with Switzerland."

EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF KAJA KALLAS ON X:

"My thoughts are with the victims, those injured, and their families following the devastating fire in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

"A New Year’s celebration meant to bring hope and joy should never be marred by fear and loss. I commend the courage of those who risked their lives to help others.

"We offer our deepest condolences to @IgnazioCassis and the Swiss people during this moment of sorrow."

EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT PRESIDENT ROBERTA METSOLA:

"The tragic fire at a Swiss ski resort bar in Crans-Montana is a heartbreaking way to begin the New Year.

"I am deeply saddened by this news.

"My thoughts are with all those affected, the injured, and the families and loved ones facing an unimaginable loss on the first night of the year."

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY ON X:

"A devastating tragedy occurred in Switzerland on New Year’s Day. According to available information, about forty people were killed and around one hundred were injured as a result of an explosion at the Crans-Montana ski resort. We grieve every time lives are lost. The most important thing is to do everything to prevent tragedies like this from ever happening anywhere in the world. We express our condolences to the people of Switzerland, to @ParmelinG, and to all those who have lost their family members and loved ones, and we wish a swift recovery to everyone who was injured."

CZECH FOREIGN MINISTER PETR MACINKA ON X:

"With deep sorrow, I am following the news of the tragic explosion at the ski resort in Crans-Montana. I extend my condolences to the families of the victims and wish a swift recovery to all those injured. Czechia stands with Switzerland in this difficult moment."

SLOVAK FOREIGN MINISTER JURAJ BLANAR ON X:

"I extend my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic incident at a ski resort in Switzerland. During these difficult times, our thoughts are with the Swiss people, and we express our solidarity @ignaziocassis. Some of the victims are also foreign nationals; however, due to the ongoing investigation, their nationality has not yet been confirmed. Through our embassy in Bern, we are in contact with the local authorities and stand ready to provide our citizens with any necessary assistance."

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Editing by Howard Goller)