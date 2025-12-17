US readies new Russia sanctions if Putin rejects peace deal, Bloomberg News reports
Posted on December 17, 2025
Dec 17 (Reuters) - The United States is preparing a further round of sanctions on Russia's energy sector to increase the pressure on Moscow should President Vladimir Putin reject a peace agreement with Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.
(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)