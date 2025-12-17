German business sentiment unexpectedly falls in December, Ifo survey finds

By ‌Maria Martinez

BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - German ‍business ‌morale unexpectedly fell in December, a survey ⁠showed on ‌Wednesday, as Europe's largest economy continues to struggle to growth.

The Ifo institute said ⁠its business climate index fell to 87.6 ​this month from a slightly ‌downwardly revised 88.0 ⁠in November. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a slight increase ​to 88.2.

"This year there are no presents for the German economy," said Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys ​at ‍Ifo.

Germany has ​struggled to regain momentum this year, with only modest growth forecast following two years of contraction.

Companies are looking more pessimistically at the first ⁠half of 2026, said Ifo's president Clemens Fuest.

The indicator ​for the current situation remained unchanged, with the year ending without any sense of optimism, ‌added Fuest.

