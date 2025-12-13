US lifts sanctions on Belarusian potash, state media cite Trump envoy as saying

Dec ‌13 (Reuters) - The United States is lifting sanctions on Belarusian potash, ‍Belarusian ‌state media quoted President Donald Trump's envoy John Coale as saying ⁠after two days of ‌talks in Minsk with President Alexander Lukashenko.

It did not say what Belarus would do in return. Belarus is a major producer of potash, ⁠a key component in fertiliser.

Coale, appointed last month as Trump's special envoy to Belarus, ​has been tasked by the president with ‌negotiating the release of more ⁠than 1,000 political prisoners in the former Soviet state, which is closely allied to Russia.

State news agency Belta quoted Coale ​as saying that he had discussed a wide range of issues with Lukashenko.

"We talked about the war between Ukraine and Russia, about Venezuela," he said.

"We had a very good conversation. ​We ‍talked about the future. ​About how to move forward on the path of rapprochement between the U.S. and Belarus to normalise relations. That's our goal."

Coale also noted the close relationship between Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the context of the war in Ukraine.

"Your president ⁠has a long history with President Putin and has the ability to advise him. This ​is very useful in this situation. They are longtime friends and have the necessary level of relationship to discuss such issues," Coale said.

"Naturally, President Putin may accept some ‌advice and not others. This is a way to facilitate the process."

(Reporting by Felix Light and Mark TrevelyanEditing by Peter Graff)